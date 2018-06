[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index fell on Friday, snapping a four-day winning streak, with investors cautious ahead of contentious G7 talks and a historic US-North Korea summit.

The Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.56 per cent or 128.76 points to 22,694.50 while the broader Topix index was down 0.42 per cent or 7.57 points at 1,781.44.

AFP