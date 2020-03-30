You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks fall more than 3% at open

Mon, Mar 30, 2020 - 8:22 AM

WH-nikkie-300320.jpg
Tokyo stocks opened down more than three per cent on Monday, as traders fret about the spreading coronavirus and a higher yen against the dollar also weighing on the market.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened down more than three per cent on Monday, as traders fret about the spreading coronavirus with a higher yen against the dollar also weighing on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 was down 3.26 per cent or 631.50 points at 18,757.93 in early trade, while the broader Topix index dropped 3.17 per cent or 46.30 points to 1,413.19.

The dollar fetched 107.55 yen in early Asian trade, against 107.88 yen in New York on Friday.

"Japanese shares are seen dominated by profit-taking sales following falls in US shares with the trend of a higher yen," Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a commentary.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 4.1 per cent at 21,636.78.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 30, 2020 08:47 AM
Energy & Commodities

Crude oil futures slide as pandemic darkens demand outlook

[BENGALURU] Crude oil benchmarks dropped on Monday, extending last week's losses as the global coronavirus pandemic...

Mar 30, 2020 08:43 AM
Government & Economy

Japan to expand entry ban to include US, China, most of Europe: Asahi

[TOKYO] Japan will expand its entry ban to include citizens travelling from the United States, China, South Korea...

Mar 30, 2020 08:38 AM
Real Estate

Dubai property group Limitless seeks advisers for restructuring

[DUBAO] Dubai-based property developer Limitless told its creditors last week that it is looking to appoint legal...

Mar 30, 2020 08:31 AM
Banking & Finance

Mortgage bankers ask SEC to save them from wave of margin calls

[NEW YORK] Mortgage bankers are sounding alarms that the US Federal Reserve's emergency purchases of bonds tied to...

Mar 30, 2020 08:31 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan says ready to relax capital, liquidity requirements for banks

[TOKYO] In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Bank of Japan on Monday reiterated its stance that it was ready...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.