[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, as investor sentiment improved after US stocks rallied but trade is seen cautious ahead of a long weekend.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.83 per cent or 167.24 points at 20,331.04 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.79 per cent or 12.07 points at 1,534.08.

AFP