[TOKYO] Tokyo shares ended higher on Friday on renewed optimism over US-China trade talks, with a weaker yen also brightening sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.19 per cent, or 243.44 points, at 20,704.37, while the broader Topix index gained 1.46 per cent, or 21.69 points, to 1,511.86.

AFP