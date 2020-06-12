Tokyo: Stocks open down more than 2% after Wall Street rout

Tokyo stocks opened down more than two per cent following a plunge in US shares on revived worries about the coronavirus and concerns about overheating equity prices.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened down more than two per cent following a plunge in US shares on revived worries about the coronavirus and concerns about overheating equity prices.

The benchmark Nikkei dropped 2.36 per cent or 530.90 points to 21,942.01 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 2.54 per cent or 40.34 points at 1,548.58.

AFP