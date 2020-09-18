Tokyo: Stocks open flat ahead of long weekend

Tokyo stocks opened flat on Friday in a cautious trade ahead of a long weekend, with investors factoring in a higher yen and falls on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.03 per cent or 6.68 points at 23,326.05 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.04 per cent or 0.72 points at 1,639.12.

