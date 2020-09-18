You are here

Tokyo: Stocks open flat ahead of long weekend

Fri, Sep 18, 2020 - 8:20 AM

Tokyo stocks opened flat on Friday in a cautious trade ahead of a long weekend, with investors factoring in a higher yen and falls on Wall Street.
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened flat on Friday in a cautious trade ahead of a long weekend, with investors factoring in a higher yen and falls on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.03 per cent or 6.68 points at 23,326.05 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.04 per cent or 0.72 points at 1,639.12.

AFP

