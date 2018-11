[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened flat on Friday as investors took wait-and-see attitudes ahead of a US-China summit during the G20 this weekend.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down just 0.01 per cent or 2.19 points at 22,260.41 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.08 per cent or 1.38 points at 1,660.85.

AFP