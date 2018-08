[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened flat on Monday with investors sitting on the sidelines as US-China trade war fears ramped up and the yen appreciated.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched up 0.03 per cent, or 6.88 points, to 22,532.06 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.02 per cent, or 0.35 points, at 1,742.93.

AFP