[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened flat on Friday as investors assessed the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the world's third-largest economy.

The Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.12 per cent before quickly recovering to positive territory to hover around 23,494.64, up 0.07 per cent or 15.49 points, in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.24 per cent or 4.05 points at 1,678.53.

AFP