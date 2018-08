[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened flat on Monday as investors looked for a fresh buying peg after rises last week on increased hopes of a resolution to the US-China trade impasse.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.04 per cent, or 8.16 points, to 22,278.54 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.13 per cent, or 2.24 points, at 1,695.29.

AFP