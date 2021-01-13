You are here
Tokyo: Stocks open flat on Wednesday
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened flat on Wednesday as a higher yen weighed on the market along with reports that the Japanese government will expand a virus state of emergency.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched down 0.03 per cent or 8.22 points to 28,156.12 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.21 per cent or 3.85 points to 1,854.09.
AFP
