[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday helped by a cheaper yen against the US dollar partly due to the European Central Bank's policy decision and expectations for brisk US economic growth.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.56 per cent or 127.39 points to 22,866.00 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.49 per cent or 8.68 points at 1,792.57.

AFP