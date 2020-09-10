Tokyo: Stocks open higher

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, supported by rallies on Wall Street with trade remaining cautious ahead of an ECB meeting, which could move currency rates.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.8 per cent or 182.94 points to 23,215.48 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.7 per cent or 10.57 points to 1,615.97.

AFP