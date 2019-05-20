You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher after GDP beats expectations

Mon, May 20, 2019 - 8:51 AM

BP_Nikkei_200519_44.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, with investors putting trade worries on the back burner after data showed Japan's economy grew in the first quarter, defying expectations.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.74 per cent, or 157.15 points, to 21,407.24 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.52 per cent, or 8.04 points, at 1,562.29.

The positive start came after government data showed the world's third-largest economy grew 0.5 per cent in the January-March quarter despite expectations for a mild contraction.

Investors remained concerned about the US-China trade row and were also watching how talks on threatened US auto tariffs will go, said Makoto Sengoku, an analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Center.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"But they consider these trade issues as neutral for now, after the GDP data," he told AFP.

Stocks were also being supported by local media reports that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may call a snap general election to coincide with an upper house election due this summer, Mr Sengoku said.

"If that is true, we'd expect the government will compile an economic package" to tempt voters, he said.

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced a six-month delay in imposing steep tariffs on auto imports, seeking to maintain the pressure on Europe and Japan for trade concessions.

A report by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross concluded that America's shrinking share of the auto market jeopardised its research, development and manufacturing - all "vital to national security", according to Trump.

Japan's Toyota, which has factories and research centres in the United States issued a strongly-worded statement.

"Today's proclamation sends a message to Toyota that our investments are not welcomed, and the contributions from each of our employees across America are not valued," it read.

"If import quotas are imposed, the biggest losers will be consumers who will pay more and have fewer vehicle choices."

Toyota shares were slightly lower, slipping 0.10 per cent to 6,495 yen.

Nissan fell 1.15 per cent to 771.4 yen after the crisis-hit carmaker shook up its executive board Friday and added a top director from partner Renault.

Financial stocks were higher, with Mitsubishi UFJ rising 0.78 per cent to 505.9 yen.

The dollar firmed to 110.18 yen from 110.02 yen in New York on Friday.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_200519_3.jpg
May 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead

BT_20190520_MRTOPLINE20IJGB_3786269.jpg
May 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity

May 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jasper deepens loss on vaporising revenue

Most Read

1 Copper-cladded Sentosa Cove bungalow sold for S$32 million
2 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
3 Not so blissful ignorance: The Dunning-Kruger effect at work
4 China not interested in talking with US for now: state media
5 Avantor's US$2.9b IPO flop invokes Uber nightmares

Must Read

BP_SG_200519_3.jpg
May 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead

BT_20190520_ABMICRON_3786266.jpg
May 20, 2019
Technology

Micron Tech output up this year despite slide in Singapore exports

BT_20190520_LLCOMPTECH_3786317.jpg
May 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Transforming a business to secure the future

BP_SG$_200519_4.jpg
May 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Weakness seen for Singapore dollar amid US-China trade war

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening