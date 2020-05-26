Tokyo: Stocks open higher after lifting state of emergency

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday after Japan lifted a nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus, gradually reopening the world's third-largest economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.86 per cent or 177.91 points at 20,919.56 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.67 per cent or 10.03 points to 1,512.23.

AFP