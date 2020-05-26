You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher after lifting state of emergency

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 8:18 AM

AB_nikkei_260520.jpg
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday after Japan lifted a nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus, gradually reopening the world's third-largest economy.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday after Japan lifted a nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus, gradually reopening the world's third-largest economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.86 per cent or 177.91 points at 20,919.56 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.67 per cent or 10.03 points to 1,512.23.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 26, 2020 08:00 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore recession forecast for 2020 worsens to between -4% and -7%

THE Singapore economy is staring at a much deeper recession than earlier forecast, with gross domestic product (GDP...

May 26, 2020 06:59 AM
Transport

Brazil still plans to privatise 43 airports through 2022: minister

[SAO PAULO] Brazil's infrastructure minister said on Monday the country still wants to privatise 43 airports through...

May 26, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

France virus toll nears 28,500 as daily deaths slow

[PARIS] The total number of deaths from the coronavirus in France neared 28,500 on Monday as the daily death toll...

May 26, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

Europe lifts virus shutters as Japan ends emergency

[MADRID] Europeans flocked to parks, gyms and pools on Monday as more countries eased coronavirus restrictions,...

May 26, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

WHO suspends trials of hydroxychloroquine as virus treatment

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization said on Monday it had temporarily suspended clinical trials of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.