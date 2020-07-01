You are here
Tokyo: Stocks open higher after US gains
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, propped up by gains on Wall Street as investors largely shrugged off a weak business confidence survey from Japan.
The key Nikkei 225 index rose 0.27 per cent, or 60.34 points, to 22,348.48 in early trade while the broader Topix index added 0.24 per cent or 3.81 points to 1,562.58.
AFP
