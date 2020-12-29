You are here

Tokyo: Stocks open higher after US gains

Tue, Dec 29, 2020 - 8:20 AM

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday after US shares finished at all-time highs as markets cheered Washington's enactment of its latest economic relief package.
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday after US shares finished at all-time highs as markets cheered Washington's enactment of its latest economic relief package.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.31 per cent or 82.35 points to 26,936.38 at the open, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.32 per cent or 5.79 points to 1,793.83.

