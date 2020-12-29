Tokyo: Stocks open higher after US gains

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday after US shares finished at all-time highs as markets cheered Washington's enactment of its latest economic relief package.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.31 per cent or 82.35 points to 26,936.38 at the open, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.32 per cent or 5.79 points to 1,793.83.

AFP