[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday after four days of losses, supported by a cheaper yen and Wall Street gains on a spike in oil prices.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.22 per cent or 218.05 points to 18,036.77 in early trade while the broader Topix index gained 1.19 per cent or 15.76 points to 1,345.63.

AFP