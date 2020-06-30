Tokyo: Stocks open higher after US rally

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday after US and European markets bounced back on optimism over post-lockdown economic activities.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday after US and European markets bounced back on optimism over post-lockdown economic activities.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.55 per cent or 340.37 points to 22,335.41 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 1.34 per cent or 20.69 points at 1,569.91.

AFP