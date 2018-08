[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened stronger on Wednesday, following New York shares higher on renewed optimism over North American trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which rose for the sixth straight day on Tuesday, added another 0.16 per cent or 36.92 points to 22,850.39 in early trade while the broader Topix index rose by 0.23 per cent or 3.96 points to 1,735.59.

AFP