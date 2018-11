[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday tracking rallies in New York, but investors were waiting for results in US midterm elections seen as a referendum on President Donald Trump.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.10 per cent or 21.08 points at 22,168.83 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.14 per cent or 2.37 points at 1,661.72.

