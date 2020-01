Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street as worries over geopolitical risks linked to US-Iran tensions receded.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.31 per cent or 73.16 points to 23,813.03 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.35 per cent or 6.07 points at 1,735.12.

AFP