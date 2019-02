Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street as fears about a US-China trade war and another US government shutdown eased.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street as fears about a US-China trade war and another US government shutdown eased.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.80 per cent or 166.99 points to 21,031.20 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.62 per cent or 9.80 points at 1,582.40.

