[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday, underpinned by a lower yen and gains in US shares on optimism over US-China trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which closed at a two-month high on Wednesday, added 0.18 per cent or 37.77 points to 21,182.25 in early trade. The broader Topix index was up 0.23 per cent or 3.67 points at 1,593.00.

