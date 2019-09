Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday as the yen remained cheaper against the dollar, providing some support to Japanese exporters amid a lack of other fresh market-moving events.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.36 per cent or 76.87 points at 21,468.97 while the broader Topix index was up 0.52 per cent or 8.10 points at 1,566.09.

