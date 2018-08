[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday after sharp drops the previous day, as investors took encouragement from an apparent hiatus in the Turkey crisis that halted the Turkish lira's plunge and the yen's rise.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.93 per cent or 202.78 points to 22,060.21 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.63 per cent or 10.54 points at 1,694.04.

AFP