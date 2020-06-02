You are here
Tokyo: Stocks open higher despite protests, US-China tension
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday tracking rallies on Wall Street, shrugging off unrest in many US cities during anti-racism protests, and simmering US-China tensions.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.37 per cent or 81.05 points at 22,143.44 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.41 per cent or 6.38 points to 1,575.13.
AFP
