Tokyo: Stocks open higher despite weak growth data

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 8:15 AM

ym-nikkei-180520.jpg
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday following modest gains on Wall Street as investors appeared to shrug off data confirming the Japanese economy has slipped into its first recession since 2015.
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday following modest gains on Wall Street as investors appeared to shrug off data confirming the Japanese economy has slipped into its first recession since 2015.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.45 per cent or 90.57 points to 20,128.04 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.39 per cent or 5.68 points at 1,459.45.

