Tokyo: Stocks open higher, extending US rallies

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 8:20 AM

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street, while weighing the ongoing spread of coronavirus against stimulus measures introduced by governments worldwide.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.85 per cent or 190.73 points at 22,628.00 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.60 per cent or 9.48 points to 1,588.57.

AFP

