[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street that toasted a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinting at a slower pace of rate hikes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which has closed higher for the past four days, added 0.88 per cent or 195.08 points to 22,372.10 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.85 per cent or 14.06 points at 1,667.72.

