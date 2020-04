Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday in cautious trade, despite continued worries about the spread of the new coronavirus in Japan and its impact on the economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.48 per cent or 91.91 points at 19,135.31 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.28 per cent or 3.91 points to 1,409.82.

