Tokyo: Stocks open higher in lacklustre trade

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday in cautious trade after a long weekend in Japan and a flat Wall Street close, with no fresh market-moving events expected in the day.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday in cautious trade after a long weekend in Japan and a flat Wall Street close, with no fresh market-moving events expected in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.18 per cent or 38.84 points at 22,117.93 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.33 per cent or 5.32 points at 1,621.55.

"Japanese shares are seen seesawing today without fresh market-moving events after key central bank events last week," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

The dollar fetched 107.93 yen in early Asian trade, against 107.49 yen in New York late Monday.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Some electronics were higher with Hitachi gaining 2.58 per cent to 4.088 yen and chip-testing equipment manufacturer Advantest up 2.76 percent at 4,840 yen.

Automakers were mixed, with Toyota trading up 0.90 per cent at 7,472 yen while Honda was down 0.94 per cent at 2,878 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.1 per cent at 26,949.99.

AFP