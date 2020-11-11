Tokyo: Stocks open higher on cheap yen

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday despite a mixed performance on the US market, as a cheap yen against the dollar supported Japanese exporters.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday despite a mixed performance on the US market, as a cheap yen against the dollar supported Japanese exporters.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.04 per cent or 259.35 points at 25,164.94 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 1.16 per cent or 19.80 points to 1,720.60.

AFP