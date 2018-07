[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday helped by a cheaper yen against the dollar, extending Wall Street rallies on the US Federal Reserve chief's strong economic outlook.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.95 per cent, or 214.84 points, to 22,912.20 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.89 per cent, or 15.59 points, at 1,760.64.

AFP