[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened modestly higher in cautious trade amid lingering worries over Brexit and the US government shutdown, with a cheaper yen providing some support to the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.19 per cent, or 39.75 points, to 20,759.08 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.20 per cent, or 3.11 points, at 1,569.48.

AFP