Tokyo: Stocks open higher on easing lockdown hopes

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street backed by optimism about further easing of lockdowns in some pandemic-hit economies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.29 per cent or 290.66 points at 22,904.42 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.94 per cent or 15.05 points to 1,614.13.

AFP