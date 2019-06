[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday extending rallies on Wall Street, as the US Federal Reserve chief signalled a greater openness to cutting interest rates.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.25 per cent or 254.27 points at 20,662.81 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 1.37 per cent or 20.55 points at 1,519.64.

AFP