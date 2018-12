[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, on relief that a steep fall on US markets halted after a report that the Federal Reserve could soon pause interest rate hikes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.73 per cent or 156.82 points at 21,658.44 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.66 per cent or 10.62 points at 1,621.22.

AFP