[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street with investors eyeing China's GDP figures due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.87 per cent or 360.87 points at 19,651.07 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 1.16 per cent or 16.55 points to 1,438.79.

AFP