You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Friday

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 8:17 AM

AB_nikkei_190620.jpg
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday in nervous trade as investors weighed worries over a second wave of coronavirus infection and financial support by central banks and governments.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday in nervous trade as investors weighed worries over a second wave of coronavirus infection and financial support by central banks and governments.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.68 per cent or 152.52 points at 22,507.98 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.27 per cent or 4.29 points to 1,587.38.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 19, 2020 08:34 AM
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro, partners to bid for France metro projects

COMFORTDELGRO Corporation has entered into a collaboration agreement with RATP Dev and Alstom to jointly bid for...

Jun 19, 2020 08:21 AM
Technology

Google giving US$1b in ads to non-profits this year

[SAN FRANCISCO] Google on Thursday boosted to US$1 billion the amount of free advertising it will give non-profits...

Jun 19, 2020 08:19 AM
Government & Economy

Australia under broad cyberattack from 'state' actor: prime minister

[SYDNEY] Australia's prime minister said Friday his country was under a broad cyberattack from a "state-based actor...

Jun 19, 2020 07:05 AM
Life & Culture

Online Pablo Picasso auction raises almost £5m

[LONDON] An online auction of almost 200 works spanning the career of world famous Spanish artist Pablo Picasso...

Jun 19, 2020 07:02 AM
Transport

Bombardier CEO says has held advanced talks with Alstom over remedies for rail deal

[MONTREAL] Bombardier's chief executive said on Thursday the Canadian company has held "well-advanced" talks with...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.