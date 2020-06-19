Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Friday

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday in nervous trade as investors weighed worries over a second wave of coronavirus infection and financial support by central banks and governments.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.68 per cent or 152.52 points at 22,507.98 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.27 per cent or 4.29 points to 1,587.38.

AFP