You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Friday

Fri, Jan 15, 2021 - 8:23 AM

nz_nikkei_150151.jpg
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies in the previous session with investors watching details of incoming US president Joe Biden's plan for new stimulus.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies in the previous session with investors watching details of incoming US president Joe Biden's plan for new stimulus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.24 per cent or 69.83 points to 28,768.09 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.13 per cent or 2.36 points at 1,875.64.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 15, 2021 08:41 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Yangzijiang, Medtecs, Sunningdale Tech, First Reit, Lian Beng

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Jan 15, 2021 08:31 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares rise ahead of US stimulus plan, New Zealand flat

[BENGALURU] Australian shares advanced on Friday as investors anticipated a US$1.9 trillion stimulus package from US...

Jan 15, 2021 08:25 AM
Government & Economy

Three dead, 24 injured after strong quake in Indonesia's Sulawesi

[JAKARTA] At least three people have died and 24 been injured after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's...

Jan 15, 2021 08:22 AM
Consumer

Trump's Florida club warned over maskless New Year party

[MIAMI] President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida has received a warning from county authorities,...

Jan 15, 2021 07:56 AM
Government & Economy

UK planning labour regulation overhaul in post-Brexit shake-up: FT

[LONDON] Britain's business department is drawing up plans that would rip up worker protections enshrined in EU law...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Doctor who declared Trump 'healthiest' president ever dies

Yangzijiang inks deal for 30% stake in new Chinese LNG joint venture

Manhattan bargain hunters drive 94% jump in apartment leases

Broker's take: Maybank KE raises TP for Wilmar on potential Q4 surprises

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for