Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Friday

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies in the previous session with investors watching details of incoming US president Joe Biden's plan for new stimulus.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies in the previous session with investors watching details of incoming US president Joe Biden's plan for new stimulus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.24 per cent or 69.83 points to 28,768.09 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.13 per cent or 2.36 points at 1,875.64.

AFP