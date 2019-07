Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday as reports that face-to-face US-China talks will be held next week lifted hopes of a trade agreement.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday as reports that face-to-face US-China talks will be held next week lifted hopes of a trade agreement.

The Nikkei 225 index was up 0.43 per cent or 93.18 points at 21,714.06, while the broader Topix index was up 0.35 per cent or 5.46 points at 1,574.28.

AFP