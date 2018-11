[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher on Monday as investors looked beyond negative news such as a drop in oil prices and the US-led trade war, and searched for fresh trading clues.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.44 per cent or 94.93 points to 21,741.48 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was firmer by 0.07 per cent or 1.17 points at 1,630.13.

AFP