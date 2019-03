[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, as bargain-hunting overwhelmed concerns over the global economy after weak US job figures and other poor global readings that sent US shares down

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.18 per cent, or 37.87 points, to 21,063.43 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.10 per cent, or 1.59 points, at 1,574.03.

AFP