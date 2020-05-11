Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Monday

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, helped by expectations that the Japanese government may lift a state of emergency in parts of the country later this week.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, helped by expectations that the Japanese government may lift a state of emergency in parts of the country later this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.67 per cent, or 134.88 points, at 20,313.97 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.78 per cent, or 11.42 points, to 1,469.70.

AFP