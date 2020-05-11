You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Monday

Mon, May 11, 2020 - 8:18 AM

AB_stocks_110520.jpg
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, helped by expectations that the Japanese government may lift a state of emergency in parts of the country later this week.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, helped by expectations that the Japanese government may lift a state of emergency in parts of the country later this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.67 per cent, or 134.88 points, at 20,313.97 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.78 per cent, or 11.42 points, to 1,469.70.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 11, 2020 09:42 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares jump at Monday's open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks climbed at the open on Monday morning, in line with gains across Asia, as some badly...

May 11, 2020 09:38 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares inch higher at Monday's open; STI up 0.2%

SINGAPORE shares began trading in slightly positive territory at the start of the week, with the Straits Times Index...

May 11, 2020 09:34 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand business confidence sees small bounce in May: ANZ survey

[WELLINGTON] The outlook for business in New Zealand for May saw a small bounce across all forward-looking activity...

May 11, 2020 09:26 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 5.38 ...

May 11, 2020 09:20 AM
Companies & Markets

HC Surgical forms litigation committee, shareholder plans to sue CEO

HC Surgical Specialists (HCSS) on Sunday night said it has constituted a litigation committee and continues to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.