You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Monday

Mon, Sep 14, 2020 - 8:24 AM

rk_nikkei_140920.jpg
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday on hopes of economic recovery as Tokyo was added to a government domestic tourism campaign intended to boost an economy hit hard by the coronavirus.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday on hopes of economic recovery as Tokyo was added to a government domestic tourism campaign intended to boost an economy hit hard by the coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.27 per cent or 62.07 points at 23,468.56 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.66 per cent or 10.85 points at 1,647.49.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 14, 2020 08:28 AM
Government & Economy

UK job cuts set to double last recession peak in coming months

[LONDON] The UK will see more than twice as many job losses in the coming months than in the recession following the...

Sep 14, 2020 08:21 AM
Technology

SoftBank to sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia in US$40b deal

[TOKYO] SoftBank Group said on Monday it has agreed to sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia for as much as US$40 billion...

Sep 14, 2020 08:00 AM
Garage

Microsoft says ByteDance rejected its bid for TikTok in the US

[SEATTLE] Microsoft said its bid for TikTok's US operations was rejected by ByteDance, the Chinese parent of the...

Sep 14, 2020 07:49 AM
Technology

Embattled SoftBank renews talks on taking the group private: source

[BENGALURU] SoftBank Group executives have held early stage talks about taking the Japanese technology group private...

Sep 14, 2020 07:12 AM
Transport

With Ghosn gone, his alleged accomplice faces trial in Tokyo

[TOKYO] Almost two years after arriving in Japan for what he thought would be a quick two-day business trip, former...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US hotel cleaners say their jobs are under assault

Keppel Reit acquires Sydney commercial property for A$306m

Aso says parliament may be dissolved 'soon'

Thye Hong family sells Garlick Ave GCB plot

India's secondary listing plan for firms joining foreign markets irks investors: sources

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.