Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Monday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday on hopes of economic recovery as Tokyo was added to a government domestic tourism campaign intended to boost an economy hit hard by the coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.27 per cent or 62.07 points at 23,468.56 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.66 per cent or 10.85 points at 1,647.49.

AFP