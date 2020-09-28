You are here

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Monday

Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 8:25 AM

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday helped by rallies on Wall Street but with investors warily watching US-China tension over technology issues.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday helped by rallies on Wall Street but with investors warily watching US-China tension over technology issues.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.76 per cent or 176.04 points at 23,380.66 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.76 per cent or 12.49 points to 1,646.72.

AFP

