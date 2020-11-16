You are here

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Monday

Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 8:21 AM

rk_nikkei_161120.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday supported by gains on Wall Street with investors digesting Japan's third-quarter GDP figures, which showed an exit from recession.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.13 per cent or 286.11 points at 25,671.98 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 1.16 per cent or 19.80 points to 1,723.02.

AFP

Nov 16, 2020 08:29 AM
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Industrial Trust awards S$127.1m Kallang contract to Lum Chang

CONSTRUCTION player Lum Chang Holdings on Monday said it has secured a tender for an industrial project at Kallang...

Nov 16, 2020 08:26 AM
Real Estate

UK house prices dip as sellers eye end of tax break: Rightmove

[LONDON] Asking prices for British houses edged down in November as sellers sought to offload their properties ahead...

Nov 16, 2020 08:24 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's economy rebounds from record slump as pandemic pain eases

[TOKYO] Japan's economy grew an annualised 21.4 per cent in the third quarter, data showed on Monday, rebounding...

Nov 16, 2020 07:14 AM
Government & Economy

Australia back on outbreak alert as state reports jump in virus cases

[SYDNEY] The Australian state of South Australia reported 14 new coronavirus cases on Monday from three cases the...

Nov 16, 2020 07:10 AM
Government & Economy

Biden advisers urge immediate Covid-19 action as US infections close in on 11 million

[WASHINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden's top advisers called for urgent action to address the nation's "deeply...

