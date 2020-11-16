Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Monday

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday supported by gains on Wall Street with investors digesting Japan's third-quarter GDP figures, which showed an exit from recession.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday supported by gains on Wall Street with investors digesting Japan's third-quarter GDP figures, which showed an exit from recession.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.13 per cent or 286.11 points at 25,671.98 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 1.16 per cent or 19.80 points to 1,723.02.

AFP