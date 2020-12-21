Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Monday

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as investors weighed the impact of spreading Covid-19 infections on the economy against the positive effects of new Japanese stimulus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.39 per cent or 104.85 points to 26,868.24 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.37 per cent or 6.61 points at 1,799.85.

AFP