Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Monday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday after a mixed close on Wall Street last week, with investors shifting their focus to corporate earnings season in Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.21 per cent or 60.04 points at 28,691.49 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.26 per cent or 4.92 points at 1,861.56.

AFP